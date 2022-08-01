Unilever PLC (UL) soared 0.66 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) stock priced at $48.38, up 0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.80 and dropped to $48.19 before settling in for the closing price of $48.34. UL’s price has ranged from $42.54 to $58.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.20%. With a float of $2.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.56 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 148000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.30, operating margin of +18.37, and the pretax margin is +15.95.

Unilever PLC (UL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.60%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +11.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unilever PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) saw its 5-day average volume 4.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 93.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.91 in the near term. At $49.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.69.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 122.94 billion, the company has a total of 2,548,776K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 62,047 M while annual income is 7,157 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,819 M while its latest quarter income was 955,000 K.