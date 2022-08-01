United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,679 M

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $6.77, up 1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.87 and dropped to $6.74 before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has traded in a range of $6.24-$11.89.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.90%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.38 billion.

In an organization with 19426 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.96, operating margin of +21.81, and the pretax margin is +25.03.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +26.19 while generating a return on equity of 21.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 47.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.46 million. That was better than the volume of 9.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.42. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.88. Second resistance stands at $6.94. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.62.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.20 billion has total of 2,484,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,679 M in contrast with the sum of 1,847 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,264 M and last quarter income was 707,130 K.