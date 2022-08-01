V.F. Corporation (VFC) kicked off at the price of $44.68: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) stock priced at $47.51, down -8.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.00 and dropped to $44.11 before settling in for the closing price of $48.57. VFC’s price has ranged from $43.08 to $84.96 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 242.40%. With a float of $367.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $387.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.86, operating margin of +14.38, and the pretax margin is +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of V.F. Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 453,858. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $45.39, taking the stock ownership to the 107,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $49.99, making the entire transaction worth $149,970. This insider now owns 28,125 shares in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 242.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.50% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are V.F. Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Looking closely at V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.00. However, in the short run, V.F. Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.08. Second resistance stands at $49.49. The third major resistance level sits at $50.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.30.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.20 billion, the company has a total of 388,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,842 M while annual income is 1,387 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,825 M while its latest quarter income was 80,840 K.