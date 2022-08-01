VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -21.14% last month.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $5.74, up 6.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.035 and dropped to $5.70 before settling in for the closing price of $5.58. Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has traded in a range of $2.06-$8.77.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 27.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 267.00%. With a float of $56.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 117 employees.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 34,980. In this transaction CAO & Controller of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $5.83, taking the stock ownership to the 66,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $193,550. This insider now owns 332,559 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 30.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.08 in the near term. At $6.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.55. The third support level lies at $5.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 328.11 million has total of 58,902K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 199,080 K in contrast with the sum of 81,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,660 K and last quarter income was 12,160 K.