VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) last year’s performance of 10.33% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 29, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) opened at $33.76, higher 1.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.40 and dropped to $33.66 before settling in for the closing price of $33.80. Price fluctuations for VICI have ranged from $26.23 to $33.95 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $746.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 152 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.58 million, its volume of 8.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.51 in the near term. At $34.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.03.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are currently 963,002K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,510 M according to its annual income of 1,014 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 416,630 K and its income totaled 240,380 K.