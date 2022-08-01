Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) volume exceeds 7.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

July 29, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) trading session started at the price of $14.49, that was 2.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.79 and dropped to $14.48 before settling in for the closing price of $14.39. A 52-week range for VOD has been $14.31 – $19.05.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.90% over the last five years. With a float of $2.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

The firm has a total of 96941 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.60%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD], we can find that recorded value of 6.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 13.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.99. The third major resistance level sits at $15.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.25.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are 2,807,244K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 40.34 billion. As of now, sales total 52,987 M while income totals 2,427 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,594 M while its last quarter net income were 1,354 M.