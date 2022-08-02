11.30% volatility in Qudian Inc. (QD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 01, 2022, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) opened at $1.08, lower -3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Price fluctuations for QD have ranged from $0.63 to $2.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.70% at the time writing. With a float of $176.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 940 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.07, operating margin of +63.15, and the pretax margin is +61.52.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qudian Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +33.93 while generating a return on equity of 4.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.33% during the next five years compared to 4.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qudian Inc. (QD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Qudian Inc.’s (QD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0460, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1247. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1100 in the near term. At $1.1300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9900.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Key Stats

There are currently 253,005K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 284.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 259,560 K according to its annual income of 92,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 31,840 K and its income totaled -22,530 K.