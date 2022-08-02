$2.85M in average volume shows that American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) is heading in the right direction

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $65.34, plunging -0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.38 and dropped to $65.30 before settling in for the closing price of $65.32. Within the past 52 weeks, ACC’s price has moved between $48.01 and $65.39.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 3.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.30%. With a float of $138.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3006 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Residential industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,624,370. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,998 shares at a rate of $64.98, taking the stock ownership to the 314,566 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,000 for $64.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,292,800. This insider now owns 346,565 shares in total.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.56% during the next five years compared to -20.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Trading Performance Indicators

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 154.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.39 million, its volume of 1.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, American Campus Communities Inc.’s (ACC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.36 in the near term. At $65.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.20.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.11 billion based on 139,483K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 942,410 K and income totals 35,490 K. The company made 273,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.