4.97% volatility in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $33.34, soaring 6.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.37 and dropped to $32.84 before settling in for the closing price of $32.82. Within the past 52 weeks, SPR’s price has moved between $26.18 and $53.31.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -10.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.00%. With a float of $103.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.68, operating margin of -11.00, and the pretax margin is -14.05.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 15,955. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $31.91, taking the stock ownership to the 18,641 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $49.80, making the entire transaction worth $24,900. This insider now owns 16,125 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -13.68 while generating a return on equity of -82.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.98 in the near term. At $36.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.65 billion based on 105,017K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,953 M and income totals -540,800 K. The company made 1,175 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.