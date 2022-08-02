6.65% volatility in Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) stock priced at $5.50, up 2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.74 and dropped to $5.33 before settling in for the closing price of $5.56. VMEO’s price has ranged from $5.50 to $46.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.90%. With a float of $149.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.31 million.

In an organization with 1219 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.09, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vimeo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.09. However, in the short run, Vimeo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.86. Second resistance stands at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.04.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 992.25 million, the company has a total of 166,194K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 391,680 K while annual income is -52,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 108,350 K while its latest quarter income was -26,560 K.