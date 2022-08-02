7.25% volatility in Lemonade Inc. (LMND) last month: This is a red flag warning

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $18.68, up 8.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.84 and dropped to $18.40 before settling in for the closing price of $18.85. Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has traded in a range of $15.99-$91.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.50%. With a float of $40.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.70 million.

In an organization with 1119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 35.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 162,056. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $21.61, taking the stock ownership to the 106,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $20.32, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 114,170 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.43) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.34, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 31.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.51. However, in the short run, Lemonade Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.43. Second resistance stands at $22.36. The third major resistance level sits at $23.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.55.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.32 billion has total of 61,780K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 128,400 K in contrast with the sum of -241,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 44,300 K and last quarter income was -74,800 K.