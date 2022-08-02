Search
8.61% volatility in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) last month: This is a red flag warning

August 01, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) trading session started at the price of $0.2797, that was 3.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2949 and dropped to $0.2733 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for CRXT has been $0.26 – $31.24.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -251.70%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.51, operating margin of -284.67, and the pretax margin is -291.02.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.30%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.68) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -291.02 while generating a return on equity of -332.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CRXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 219.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3879, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8553. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2945 in the near term. At $0.3055, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3161. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2729, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2623. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2513.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Key Stats

There are 52,021K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.16 million. As of now, sales total 13,960 K while income totals -40,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,010 K while its last quarter net income were -14,870 K.

