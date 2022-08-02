A look at Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.94, plunging -6.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.94 and dropped to $3.61 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. Within the past 52 weeks, CAN’s price has moved between $2.56 and $11.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 946.70%. With a float of $166.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 346 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.24 million, its volume of 2.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.87 in the near term. At $4.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.21.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 734.92 million based on 186,943K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 782,520 K and income totals 313,890 K. The company made 213,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 69,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.