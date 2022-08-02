A look at Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $17.13, up 5.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.21 and dropped to $16.835 before settling in for the closing price of $17.29. Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has traded in a range of $8.98-$40.38.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 61.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -234.30%. With a float of $1.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

The firm has a total of 68000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coupang Inc., CPNG], we can find that recorded value of 5.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 64.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.12. The third major resistance level sits at $20.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.90.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.61 billion has total of 1,762,430K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,406 M in contrast with the sum of -1,543 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,117 M and last quarter income was -209,290 K.