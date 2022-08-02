A look at Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s (GHSI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On August 01, 2022, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) opened at $0.1498, lower -4.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1498 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for GHSI have ranged from $0.14 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 119.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -73.70% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.74, operating margin of -144.94, and the pretax margin is -342.11.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 6,760. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 179,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $6,250. This insider now owns 27,750 shares in total.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -342.11 while generating a return on equity of -160.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Looking closely at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s (GHSI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1548, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4895. However, in the short run, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1499. Second resistance stands at $0.1597. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1301, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1201. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1103.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Key Stats

There are currently 61,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,230 K according to its annual income of -24,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,380 K and its income totaled -2,620 K.