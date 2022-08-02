Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.99, soaring 6.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Within the past 52 weeks, SEV’s price has moved between $2.59 and $47.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.80%. With a float of $35.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.58 million.

The firm has a total of 231 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 56.46%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6477.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sono Group N.V., SEV], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 9.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.29. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 233.19 million based on 81,508K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16 K and income totals -75,660 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Investors finally get a glimpse of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) volume hitting the figure of 3.31 million.

Shaun Noe -
August 01, 2022, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) trading session started at the price of $8.91, that was 2.88% jump from the session...
Read more

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) volume exceeds 10.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On August 01, 2022, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) opened at $1.485, higher 2.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) volume exceeds 2.28 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) stock priced at $0.146, down -4.69% from the...
Read more

