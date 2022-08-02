A major move is in the offing as Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) market cap hits 2.19 billion

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) stock priced at $6.74, down -2.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.74 and dropped to $6.33 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. LAZR’s price has ranged from $5.61 to $23.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.00%. With a float of $231.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 2,595,840. In this transaction Chairperson, President & CEO of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $8.65, taking the stock ownership to the 755,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 300,000 for $8.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,666,550. This insider now owns 455,000 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 65.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.86 million, its volume of 5.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.76 in the near term. At $6.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.94.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.19 billion, the company has a total of 349,615K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,940 K while annual income is -237,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,860 K while its latest quarter income was -88,330 K.