Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.15%

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.88, soaring 4.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.36 and dropped to $20.68 before settling in for the closing price of $21.91. Within the past 52 weeks, ARLP’s price has moved between $7.42 and $22.80.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -4.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 234.20%. With a float of $89.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2990 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.43, operating margin of +13.96, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 43,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $14.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 07, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $13.80, making the entire transaction worth $110,392. This insider now owns 10,462 shares in total.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +11.05 while generating a return on equity of 15.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 234.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.83% during the next five years compared to -17.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

The latest stats from [Alliance Resource Partners L.P., ARLP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) raw stochastic average was set at 95.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.00. The third major resistance level sits at $26.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.64. The third support level lies at $18.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.00 billion based on 127,195K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,570 M and income totals 178,160 K. The company made 460,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.