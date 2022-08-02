AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $1.87, up 18.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTD has traded in a range of $1.01-$7.91.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.60%. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) saw its 5-day average volume 18.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 47.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 330.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7600.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 642.68 million has total of 245,610K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 196,060 K in contrast with the sum of 157,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 430,149 K and last quarter income was 410,629 K.