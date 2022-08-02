AMWL (American Well Corporation) climbed 3.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) stock priced at $3.85, up 3.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.13 and dropped to $3.81 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. AMWL’s price has ranged from $2.52 to $11.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.10%. With a float of $169.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1035 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 1,317,930. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $4.39, taking the stock ownership to the 2,073,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Senior VP, General Counsel sold 19,450 for $4.96, making the entire transaction worth $96,477. This insider now owns 839,737 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Well Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.76 million, its volume of 1.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 55.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.18 in the near term. At $4.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.54.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.21 billion, the company has a total of 266,305K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,790 K while annual income is -176,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 64,230 K while its latest quarter income was -70,040 K.