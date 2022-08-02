Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) with a beta value of 1.20 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $6.88, up 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.95 and dropped to $6.81 before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has traded in a range of $5.45-$8.94.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 318.80%. With a float of $1.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 171 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.72, operating margin of +390.22, and the pretax margin is +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.77 million, its volume of 33.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 71.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.96 in the near term. At $7.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.68.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.57 billion has total of 1,461,012K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,836 M in contrast with the sum of 2,390 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,171 M and last quarter income was 2,022 M.