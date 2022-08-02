Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) kicked off at the price of $19.80: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.40, soaring 2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.82 and dropped to $19.30 before settling in for the closing price of $19.39. Within the past 52 weeks, ARCC’s price has moved between $17.03 and $22.93.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.21%, while institutional ownership is 30.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 49,811. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,775 shares at a rate of $17.95, taking the stock ownership to the 44,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 300,000 for $17.75, making the entire transaction worth $5,325,000. This insider now owns 1,782,709 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.73 million, its volume of 4.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.98 in the near term. At $20.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.94.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.12 billion based on 496,238K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,820 M and income totals 1,567 M. The company made 440,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 211,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.