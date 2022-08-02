Search
Athersys Inc. (ATHX) soared 8.19 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $0.2851, up 8.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2949 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ATHX has traded in a range of $0.17-$1.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -20.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.70%. With a float of $224.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 104 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.93, operating margin of -1569.79, and the pretax margin is -1576.99.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Athersys Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 102,256. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 132,800 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 132,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s Director bought 85,000 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $81,702. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1576.99 while generating a return on equity of -364.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Athersys Inc.’s (ATHX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

The latest stats from [Athersys Inc., ATHX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 74.76 million was superior to 6.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Athersys Inc.’s (ATHX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 270.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 255.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2647, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7280. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2929. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3164. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2266. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2031.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.22 million has total of 263,934K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,510 K in contrast with the sum of -86,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,910 K and last quarter income was -22,220 K.

