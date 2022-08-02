ATRenew Inc. (RERE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.40%

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) stock priced at $2.54, down -1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. RERE’s price has ranged from $2.25 to $13.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.30%. With a float of $240.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2497 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.63, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -12.26.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ATRenew Inc. is 4.63%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17.03 while generating a return on equity of -195.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ATRenew Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATRenew Inc. (RERE)

The latest stats from [ATRenew Inc., RERE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.03 million was superior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, ATRenew Inc.’s (RERE) raw stochastic average was set at 13.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. The third support level lies at $1.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 612.19 million, the company has a total of 244,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,221 M while annual income is -128,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 348,070 K while its latest quarter income was -25,450 K.