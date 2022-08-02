Search
admin
admin

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) last year’s performance of -80.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Top Picks

On August 01, 2022, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) opened at $1.41, lower -2.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Price fluctuations for ACB have ranged from $1.21 to $8.69 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 179.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.70% at the time writing. With a float of $214.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.66 million.

The firm has a total of 1643 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.36, operating margin of -157.48, and the pretax margin is -285.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.69%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -282.16 while generating a return on equity of -33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB], we can find that recorded value of 6.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0665. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2867.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are currently 226,797K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 381.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 191,440 K according to its annual income of -542,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,820 K and its income totaled -799,220 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.51% last month.

Sana Meer -
August 01, 2022, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) trading session started at the price of $20.01, that was 0.35% jump from the session before....
Read more

RPC Inc. (RES) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 864,930 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) stock priced at $7.88, down -3.55% from the previous day...
Read more

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is expecting -26.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $1.60, down -7.41% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW