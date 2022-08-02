Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) last year’s performance of -80.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On August 01, 2022, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) opened at $1.41, lower -2.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Price fluctuations for ACB have ranged from $1.21 to $8.69 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 179.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.70% at the time writing. With a float of $214.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.66 million.

The firm has a total of 1643 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.36, operating margin of -157.48, and the pretax margin is -285.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.69%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -282.16 while generating a return on equity of -33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB], we can find that recorded value of 6.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0665. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2867.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are currently 226,797K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 381.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 191,440 K according to its annual income of -542,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,820 K and its income totaled -799,220 K.