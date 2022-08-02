Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) last year’s performance of -42.33% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $35.16, up 5.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.50 and dropped to $34.87 before settling in for the closing price of $35.54. Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has traded in a range of $25.75-$82.00.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -8.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.90%. With a float of $222.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.93, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +18.05.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 690,315. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 16,338 shares at a rate of $42.25, taking the stock ownership to the 11,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 6,000 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $330,000. This insider now owns 98,888 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.33% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Looking closely at Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.23. However, in the short run, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.26. Second resistance stands at $39.19. The third major resistance level sits at $40.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.00.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.20 billion has total of 228,736K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,882 M in contrast with the sum of 1,333 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,450 M and last quarter income was 155,000 K.