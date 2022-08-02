Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is expecting -57.60% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.94, soaring 14.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.77 and dropped to $4.8577 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. Within the past 52 weeks, BBBY’s price has moved between $4.38 and $30.14.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -269.00%. With a float of $68.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 9,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $4.61, taking the stock ownership to the 69,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $4.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,400. This insider now owns 73,789 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 2/27/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.95. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY], we can find that recorded value of 7.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.38. The third major resistance level sits at $6.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 429.23 million based on 79,958K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,868 M and income totals -559,620 K. The company made 1,463 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -357,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.