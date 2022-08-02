CEI (Camber Energy Inc.) dropped -1.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 01, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) trading session started at the price of $0.38, that was -1.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. A 52-week range for CEI has been $0.33 – $4.85.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -40.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.10%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camber Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 309.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 17.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 43.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8077. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3935. Second resistance stands at $0.4003. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4085. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3785, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3703. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3635.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are 440,270K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 154.72 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -68,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 140 K while its last quarter net income were -68,160 K.