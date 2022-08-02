Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CEI (Camber Energy Inc.) dropped -1.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

August 01, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) trading session started at the price of $0.38, that was -1.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. A 52-week range for CEI has been $0.33 – $4.85.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -40.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.10%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camber Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 309.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 17.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 43.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8077. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3935. Second resistance stands at $0.4003. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4085. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3785, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3703. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3635.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are 440,270K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 154.72 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -68,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 140 K while its last quarter net income were -68,160 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.22%

Shaun Noe -
OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.34, soaring 2.54% from the previous trading...
Read more

4.43% volatility in Weibo Corporation (WB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On August 01, 2022, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) opened at $18.65, lower -4.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) average volume reaches $2.64M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) stock priced at $4.02, up 3.22% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW