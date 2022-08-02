Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) 20 Days SMA touches 5.29%: The odds favor the bear

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $61.19, plunging -0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.62 and dropped to $59.42 before settling in for the closing price of $62.96. Within the past 52 weeks, COIN’s price has moved between $40.83 and $368.90.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -92.30%. With a float of $170.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.47 million.

The firm has a total of 3730 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 1,819,830. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,030 shares at a rate of $60.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,121,844 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,090 for $67.26, making the entire transaction worth $73,313. This insider now owns 43,220 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by -$2.22. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.42, a number that is poised to hit -2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN], we can find that recorded value of 15.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.77.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.11. The third major resistance level sits at $68.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.01.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.01 billion based on 219,480K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,839 M and income totals 3,624 M. The company made 1,166 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -429,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.