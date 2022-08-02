Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) volume exceeds 10.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On August 01, 2022, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) opened at $1.485, higher 2.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.44 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. Price fluctuations for WISH have ranged from $1.20 to $10.69 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 36.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.80% at the time writing. With a float of $528.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $661.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1218 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.64, operating margin of -18.57, and the pretax margin is -17.01.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 160,095. In this transaction Chief Data Officer of this company sold 95,289 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 2,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Data Officer sold 90,000 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $180,018. This insider now owns 95,289 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -17.50 while generating a return on equity of -39.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Looking closely at ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), its last 5-days average volume was 10.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 24.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6832, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6398. However, in the short run, ContextLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5800. Second resistance stands at $1.6200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3600.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

There are currently 660,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 969.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,085 M according to its annual income of -361,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 189,000 K and its income totaled -60,000 K.

Newsletter

 

A look at Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.99, soaring 6.78% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) volume hitting the figure of 3.31 million.

Shaun Noe -
August 01, 2022, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) trading session started at the price of $8.91, that was 2.88% jump from the session...
Read more

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) volume exceeds 2.28 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) stock priced at $0.146, down -4.69% from the...
Read more

134699

