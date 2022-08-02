Coty Inc. (COTY) average volume reaches $8.87M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $7.25, up 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.525 and dropped to $7.09 before settling in for the closing price of $7.32. Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has traded in a range of $5.90-$11.12.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.00%. With a float of $357.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $838.40 million.

The firm has a total of 11430 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.35, operating margin of +3.30, and the pretax margin is -5.18.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Coty Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 645,080. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $6.45, taking the stock ownership to the 739,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $6.13, making the entire transaction worth $306,670. This insider now owns 589,129 shares in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.38 while generating a return on equity of -2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.90% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coty Inc.’s (COTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coty Inc., COTY], we can find that recorded value of 7.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Coty Inc.’s (COTY) raw stochastic average was set at 39.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.75. The third major resistance level sits at $7.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.67.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.48 billion has total of 839,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,630 M in contrast with the sum of -201,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,186 M and last quarter income was 53,600 K.