Dave Inc. (DAVE) kicked off at the price of $0.64: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) stock priced at $0.6689, down -7.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6689 and dropped to $0.6205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. DAVE’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $15.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -187.40%. With a float of $194.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.99 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dave Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.82 million, its volume of 36.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1270, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.0788. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6627 in the near term. At $0.6900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7111. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6143, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5932. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5659.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 251.31 million, the company has a total of 371,990K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -5,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,550 K while its latest quarter income was -34,840 K.