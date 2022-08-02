Euronav NV (EURN) soared 5.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) stock priced at $13.81, up 5.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.525 and dropped to $13.8052 before settling in for the closing price of $13.55. EURN’s price has ranged from $7.55 to $14.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -160.90%. With a float of $146.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3147 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 27.04%, while institutional ownership is 34.37%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Euronav NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

The latest stats from [Euronav NV, EURN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.43 million was inferior to 1.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 95.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.94. The third major resistance level sits at $15.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.19.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.89 billion, the company has a total of 201,680K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 445,090 K while annual income is -338,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,390 K while its latest quarter income was -43,370 K.