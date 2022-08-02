Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) average volume reaches $11.52M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 01, 2022, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) opened at $2.21, lower -9.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.21 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. Price fluctuations for FFIE have ranged from $1.65 to $13.58 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -276.80% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 745 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 62.76%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.33. This company achieved a return on equity of -129.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -276.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.15 million, its volume of 15.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 207.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 168.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.14 in the near term. At $2.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.72.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

There are currently 302,276K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 653.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -516,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -153,098 K.