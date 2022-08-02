Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) with a beta value of 0.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $100.97, up 1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.24 and dropped to $100.195 before settling in for the closing price of $102.16. Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has traded in a range of $85.00-$150.74.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 166.50%. With a float of $605.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $614.00 million.

The firm has a total of 65000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.44, operating margin of +15.15, and the pretax margin is +5.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 1,461,031. In this transaction President, Banking Solutions of this company sold 14,910 shares at a rate of $97.99, taking the stock ownership to the 20,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 20,061 for $109.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,187,853. This insider now owns 830,571 shares in total.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.45) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 0.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.48% during the next five years compared to -15.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s (FIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fidelity National Information Services Inc., FIS], we can find that recorded value of 3.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s (FIS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.62. The third major resistance level sits at $109.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.87.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.78 billion has total of 607,946K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,877 M in contrast with the sum of 417,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,492 M and last quarter income was 120,000 K.