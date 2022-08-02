Fisker Inc. (FSR) average volume reaches $5.79M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.47, plunging -1.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.555 and dropped to $9.327 before settling in for the closing price of $9.58. Within the past 52 weeks, FSR’s price has moved between $7.95 and $23.75.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -238.80%. With a float of $159.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 396 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3072.64, operating margin of -310615.09, and the pretax margin is -444661.32.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 77,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $10.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $56,775. This insider now owns 80,226 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -444661.32 while generating a return on equity of -55.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Fisker Inc. (FSR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25034.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Looking closely at Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.97. However, in the short run, Fisker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.54. Second resistance stands at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $9.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.08.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.65 billion based on 296,793K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110 K and income totals -471,340 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -122,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.