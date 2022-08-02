Search
admin
admin

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) volume exceeds 2.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Top Picks

On August 01, 2022, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) opened at $1.70, lower -5.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Price fluctuations for GOTU have ranged from $1.15 to $4.58 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.40% at the time writing. With a float of $254.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9015 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.46, operating margin of -44.78, and the pretax margin is -46.67.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 1.77%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -47.30 while generating a return on equity of -72.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94 and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 39.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7362, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0217. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6833 in the near term. At $1.7467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4833.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

There are currently 257,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 442.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,030 M according to its annual income of -487,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,310 K and its income totaled 8,480 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

Investors finally get a glimpse of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) volume hitting the figure of 3.57 million.

Shaun Noe -
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.03, plunging -2.62% from the previous...
Read more

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) volume exceeds 20.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
August 01, 2022, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) trading session started at the price of $94.79, that was -2.53% drop from the session before....
Read more

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) 20 Days SMA touches 9.05%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) stock priced at $0.1606, up 3.73% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW