Search
admin
admin

Genius Sports Limited (GENI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Top Picks

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) stock priced at $2.55, up 3.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.54 before settling in for the closing price of $2.59. GENI’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $24.14 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.10%. With a float of $72.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Sports Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.81 in the near term. At $2.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.27.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 527.72 million, the company has a total of 224,128K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 262,740 K while annual income is -592,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 85,920 K while its latest quarter income was -40,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.53 million

Steve Mayer -
First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $98.97, soaring 0.32% from the previous trading...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -83.67% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
August 01, 2022, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) trading session started at the price of $0.1435, that was 0.42% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) to new highs

Sana Meer -
On August 01, 2022, Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) opened at $10.87, lower -5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW