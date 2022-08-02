Genius Sports Limited (GENI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) stock priced at $2.55, up 3.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.54 before settling in for the closing price of $2.59. GENI’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $24.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.10%. With a float of $72.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Sports Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.81 in the near term. At $2.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.27.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 527.72 million, the company has a total of 224,128K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 262,740 K while annual income is -592,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 85,920 K while its latest quarter income was -40,200 K.