Search
admin
admin

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Top Picks

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $2.94, down -2.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.81 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.26-$17.15.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.20%. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8834 workers is very important to gauge.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.10%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

The latest stats from [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.41 million was inferior to 25.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 33.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.66.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.98 billion has total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 675,000 K in contrast with the sum of -3,449 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 228,000 K and last quarter income was -435,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) plunged -4.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

-
ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.31, plunging -4.49% from the previous trading day....
Read more

I-Mab (IMAB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.12 million

Steve Mayer -
August 01, 2022, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) trading session started at the price of $10.31, that was -18.61% drop from the session before. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 2.36% for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On August 01, 2022, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) opened at $33.56, higher 6.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW