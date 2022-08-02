Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $2.94, down -2.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.81 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.26-$17.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.20%. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8834 workers is very important to gauge.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.10%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

The latest stats from [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.41 million was inferior to 25.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 33.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.66.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.98 billion has total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 675,000 K in contrast with the sum of -3,449 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 228,000 K and last quarter income was -435,000 K.