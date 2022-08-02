GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.62, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.76 and dropped to $7.505 before settling in for the closing price of $7.70. Within the past 52 weeks, EAF’s price has moved between $6.06 and $13.38.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 25.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.10%. With a float of $259.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.59 million.

In an organization with 1353 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.57, operating margin of +38.44, and the pretax margin is +33.91.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 59,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.96, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $12.75, making the entire transaction worth $446,134. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 36.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.91. However, in the short run, GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.83. Second resistance stands at $7.92. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.32.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.99 billion based on 260,224K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,346 M and income totals 388,330 K. The company made 366,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 124,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.