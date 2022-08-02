Search
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is expecting -41.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On August 01, 2022, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) opened at $2.06, lower -1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.235 and dropped to $1.985 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Price fluctuations for HUT have ranged from $1.27 to $16.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -368.30% at the time writing. With a float of $158.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +27.93, and the pretax margin is -38.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 1.92%, while institutional ownership is 21.91%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -41.84 while generating a return on equity of -21.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.45 million, its volume of 14.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.21 in the near term. At $2.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.72.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

There are currently 177,885K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 480.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 138,650 K according to its annual income of -58,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 42,110 K and its income totaled 43,990 K.

