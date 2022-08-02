I-Mab (IMAB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.12 million

August 01, 2022, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) trading session started at the price of $10.31, that was -18.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.37 and dropped to $6.52 before settling in for the closing price of $10.48. A 52-week range for IMAB has been $8.05 – $81.05.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -545.60%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.52 million.

The firm has a total of 378 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of -2353.06, and the pretax margin is -2234.35.

I-Mab (IMAB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward I-Mab stocks. The insider ownership of I-Mab is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%.

I-Mab (IMAB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2648.70 while generating a return on equity of -45.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -545.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what I-Mab (IMAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.54

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [I-Mab, IMAB], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, I-Mab’s (IMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.32. The third major resistance level sits at $14.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.73.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Key Stats

There are 82,646K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 719.76 million. As of now, sales total 13,810 K while income totals -365,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,543 M while its last quarter net income were 1,042 M.