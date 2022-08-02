ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is -4.98% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $9.31, up 3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.485 and dropped to $9.23 before settling in for the closing price of $9.09. Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has traded in a range of $6.84-$12.96.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12269 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.23, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 45.79%, while institutional ownership is 17.36%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.55 in the near term. At $9.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. The third support level lies at $9.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.16 billion has total of 1,280,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,955 M in contrast with the sum of 783,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,525 M and last quarter income was 632,000 K.