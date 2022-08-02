Investors finally get a glimpse of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) volume hitting the figure of 3.55 million.

On August 01, 2022, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) opened at $75.12, higher 12.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.96 and dropped to $74.11 before settling in for the closing price of $75.71. Price fluctuations for AAWW have ranged from $58.70 to $97.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.70% at the time writing. With a float of $27.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4056 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.72, operating margin of +17.65, and the pretax margin is +16.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 882,289. In this transaction EVP, GC & Secty. of this company sold 9,975 shares at a rate of $88.45, taking the stock ownership to the 33,356 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s EVP & CMO sold 6,688 for $87.50, making the entire transaction worth $585,200. This insider now owns 68,451 shares in total.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.63) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +12.24 while generating a return on equity of 19.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 56.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.38, a number that is poised to hit 3.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (AAWW) raw stochastic average was set at 84.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.60 in the near term. At $96.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $104.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.50. The third support level lies at $62.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Key Stats

There are currently 28,190K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,031 M according to its annual income of 493,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,037 M and its income totaled 81,510 K.