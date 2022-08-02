Investors finally get a glimpse of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) volume hitting the figure of 1.15 million.

On August 01, 2022, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) opened at $2.74, lower -9.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. Price fluctuations for NUVB have ranged from $2.74 to $10.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.60% at the time writing. With a float of $124.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 68 workers is very important to gauge.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nuvation Bio Inc. is 27.00%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 14,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,500,000 shares at a rate of $5.60, taking the stock ownership to the 20,457,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for $10.07, making the entire transaction worth $5,035,000. This insider now owns 22,957,340 shares in total.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 34.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

The latest stats from [Nuvation Bio Inc., NUVB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Nuvation Bio Inc.’s (NUVB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.92. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. The third support level lies at $2.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Key Stats

There are currently 219,059K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 616.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -86,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -21,293 K.