Investors finally get a glimpse of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) volume hitting the figure of 13.41 million.

Company News

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $4.71, up 16.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.37 and dropped to $4.62 before settling in for the closing price of $4.36. Over the past 52 weeks, RDBX has traded in a range of $1.61-$27.22.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -131.10%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1408 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.23, operating margin of -49.65, and the pretax margin is -60.58.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Redbox Entertainment Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.65) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -131.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s (RDBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)

The latest stats from [Redbox Entertainment Inc., RDBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.74 million was superior to 11.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s (RDBX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 301.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 270.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.77. The third major resistance level sits at $6.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.27. The third support level lies at $3.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 296.04 million has total of 45,389K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 288,540 K in contrast with the sum of -112,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 63,230 K and last quarter income was -1,440 K.

