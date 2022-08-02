Investors must take note of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) performance last week, which was 3.82%.

On August 01, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) opened at $26.34, higher 1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.20 and dropped to $25.57 before settling in for the closing price of $26.84. Price fluctuations for AFRM have ranged from $13.64 to $176.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -208.70% at the time writing. With a float of $196.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2233 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.23, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -49.77.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -49.50 while generating a return on equity of -28.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

The latest stats from [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.17 million was inferior to 15.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.61. The third major resistance level sits at $31.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.35. The third support level lies at $23.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are currently 286,430K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 870,460 K according to its annual income of -430,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 354,760 K and its income totaled -54,670 K.