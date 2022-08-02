Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s (ASC) performance last week, which was 6.57%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) stock priced at $8.35, up 5.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.77 and dropped to $8.30 before settling in for the closing price of $8.15. ASC’s price has ranged from $3.07 to $8.74 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -518.00%. With a float of $30.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.07 million.

In an organization with 47 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.38, operating margin of -10.35, and the pretax margin is -18.89.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Ardmore Shipping Corporation is 10.48%, while institutional ownership is 60.20%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -19.14 while generating a return on equity of -11.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -518.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.64% during the next five years compared to -61.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s (ASC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.14. However, in the short run, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.81. Second resistance stands at $9.03. The third major resistance level sits at $9.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.09. The third support level lies at $7.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 332.82 million, the company has a total of 34,574K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 192,480 K while annual income is -36,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 63,370 K while its latest quarter income was -7,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Alight Inc. (ALIT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.93% last month.

Sana Meer -
Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.43, plunging -1.59% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) last year’s performance of 25.53% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
August 01, 2022, Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) trading session started at the price of $6.45, that was -1.80% drop from the session...
Read more

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,045 M

Steve Mayer -
On August 01, 2022, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) opened at $44.66, lower -3.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW