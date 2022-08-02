Investors must take note of Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) performance last week, which was 22.24%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $5.66, up 7.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.15 and dropped to $5.62 before settling in for the closing price of $5.65. Over the past 52 weeks, DSX has traded in a range of $3.31-$6.89.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 13.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 137.40%. With a float of $61.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.34 million.

In an organization with 819 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.60, operating margin of +29.30, and the pretax margin is +26.95.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Diana Shipping Inc. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 19.40%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.79 while generating a return on equity of 13.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) raw stochastic average was set at 70.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.72. However, in the short run, Diana Shipping Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.29. Second resistance stands at $6.49. The third major resistance level sits at $6.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.43. The third support level lies at $5.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 480.86 million has total of 91,535K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 214,200 K in contrast with the sum of 57,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 65,930 K and last quarter income was 26,040 K.