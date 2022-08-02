Investors must take note of Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) performance last week, which was 3.46%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $44.80, up 4.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.83 and dropped to $44.10 before settling in for the closing price of $45.10. Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has traded in a range of $35.34-$113.62.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 77.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.20%. With a float of $174.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6420 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 208,005. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,608 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 60,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 7 for $40.75, making the entire transaction worth $285. This insider now owns 1,167,927 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32, a number that is poised to hit -1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.33 in the near term. At $51.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.98. The third support level lies at $39.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.53 billion has total of 175,945K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,767 M in contrast with the sum of -595,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 486,570 K and last quarter income was -180,940 K.